Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 3.7%

Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.66 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.66 ($0.05). 253,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 847,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.11.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

