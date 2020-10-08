Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded by ATB Capital to Outperform

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.00. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.15.

TSE PD traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.93. 544,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,684. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

