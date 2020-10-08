PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.23% from the company’s previous close.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

PREKF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

