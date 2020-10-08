Populous Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Populous has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $895,845.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Binance, LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bithumb and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

