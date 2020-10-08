POA Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.