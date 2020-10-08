pNetwork Market Cap Reaches $10.18 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $1.46 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.04737200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056246 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031692 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

