Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Sells $1,166,662.00 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,166,662.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, Keith Schmid sold 83,334 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $1,336,677.36.

On Monday, September 21st, Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

