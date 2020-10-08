Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will announce $372.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.48 million. Plantronics reported sales of $461.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.43. 8,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plantronics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plantronics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.