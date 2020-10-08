PiplCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $185.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,372.30 and approximately $185.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

