Piper Sandler Comments on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.01 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

