Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $207,410.71 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 61.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $207,410.71 and $13,553.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 64.5% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000763 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,275,619,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.