Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) a C$4.80 Price Target

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has been given a C$4.80 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.05 million and a P/E ratio of -14.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.29 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 235,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$1,419,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$513,315. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 16,400 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$82,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,239,656.06. Insiders have sold 584,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,279 over the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

