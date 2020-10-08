Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $198,979.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $198,979.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

