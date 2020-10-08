PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

