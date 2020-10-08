PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.59. 106,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.