Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

9/29/2020 – Peoples Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Peoples Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

8/21/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

PEBO stock remained flat at $$20.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,380. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Peoples Bancorp Inc alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.