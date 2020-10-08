Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87936-3.96018 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 10th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

