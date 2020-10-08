Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.64 Million Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.70.

ORLY traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.67. 4,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.60. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

