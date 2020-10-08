Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,630. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.