Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,698 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after buying an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $878,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.10.

XLNX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.03. 32,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.