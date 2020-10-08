Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 9,010 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.