Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,492 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.