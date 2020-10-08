Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,500 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 199,439 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,161 shares of company stock worth $8,972,869 over the last three months. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.