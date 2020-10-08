Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,686 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,702. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

