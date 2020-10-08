Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,990 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of COP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,832. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

