Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 11,643 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.58. 30,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,830. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

