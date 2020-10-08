Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,420,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

