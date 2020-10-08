Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 701,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,379,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

