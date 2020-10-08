Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $27.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,486.35. 55,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,530.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,413.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

