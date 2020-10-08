Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $8.31 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.67% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

