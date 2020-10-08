Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.61. The company had a trading volume of 87,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

