Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $44.23 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the quarter. Westrock accounts for 4.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.49% of Westrock worth $44,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $72,005,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westrock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Westrock stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,817. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

