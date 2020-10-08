Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $14.94 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. First Command Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 906,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

