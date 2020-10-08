Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.07 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.49. 268,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

