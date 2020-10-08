Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $155.02. 12,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

