Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 20,862 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.58. 8,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,166. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

