Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.07. 374,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

