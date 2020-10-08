Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,226 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Walmart stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

