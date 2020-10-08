Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 42,323 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 75,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

