Patron Reaches Market Cap of $451,021.84 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX, YoBit and Exrates. Patron has a total market cap of $451,021.84 and approximately $9,287.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00253190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00037079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00085984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.01527124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00155092 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

