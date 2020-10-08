Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 180,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Parallel Mining Company Profile (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

