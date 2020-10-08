Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 742,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

About Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

