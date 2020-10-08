Panmure Gordon Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to Sell

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $25.59 on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

