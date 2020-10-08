P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.79). 23,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 143,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.