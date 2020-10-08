Own (CHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official website is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

