Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 17.82 ($0.23), with a volume of 4297587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and a P/E ratio of -25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.81.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

