O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $573.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $444.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,651,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

