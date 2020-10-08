OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $16.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 83.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 9,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,352. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.