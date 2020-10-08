Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 94,849 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 6.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.91. 247,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,738,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

