Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.04.

SBUX stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

